George Clooney is still playing

(CNN) "The best movies are on late at night. Flip the channel or you go on Netflix or one of those things and pull up 'Philadelphia Story,' or one of those, and you realize why they still hold up and why they're really the best. I was watching 'Carnal Knowledge' the other night, which was made in the '70s. When you go back and watch these films, the reason they were the best was because they were doing it first. There's this great sense of joy."

George Clooney credits his father, journalist Nick Clooney, for making him an actor before he actually set out to become an actor.

When he was about nine years old, his dad would recruit him for bits on the elder's Cincinnati-based variety program, "The Nick Clooney Show."

"My dad would put me in a leprechaun outfit, and give me a cigar and set me on a chair and interview me as Saint Patrick," he remembered, while also sharing a preview of the grizzled, gruff voice he'd use in the sketch. "That never felt like acting; that just felt like, you know, playing because it was really just like having a great big playground."

Decades later, Clooney, an accomplished actor, writer, producer, director, activist and two-time Sexiest Man Alive (he'll remind you with a wry grin that he's received the honor twice), is still, sort of, just playing.

