Duffer Brothers not leaving 'Stranger Things'

Story highlights Report claimed brothers were leaving

Netflix refuted that

(CNN) You can relax, "Stranger Things" fans.

After a report said brothers Matt and Ross Duffer are leaving the popular show they created and where they serve as showrunners, Netflix has stepped up to say it's not true.

"Don't drop your Eggos," the streaming service tweeted late Tuesday. "Rumors that the Duffer Bros are leaving Stranger Things after season 3 are false."

Don't drop your Eggos. Rumors that the Duffer Bros are leaving Stranger Things after season 3 are false. pic.twitter.com/x4kbL9990e — Netflix US (@netflix) February 20, 2018

It all began with a Moviefone report published on Tuesday that said the Duffer brothers were likely moving on from the fan favorite series after Season 3.

But if their bosses are to be believed, things will keep on being strange for a bit longer.