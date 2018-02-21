(CNN) CBS is putting new efforts toward helping women within the company grow professionally.

The initiative, called EYE Speak in reference to the CBS logo, will promote "female empowerment" and "help forge a path of growth and opportunity" for women at CBS and in "the entertainment industry as a whole," according to a release.

The effort is receiving support from the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the #SeeHer campaign, which work to improve the portrayal of women and girls in the media.

As a whole, CBS TV Studios-produced content is awash with much-lauded female characters and creators -- from Gina Rodriguez ("Jane the Virgin") and Rachel Bloom ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) on the CW to Sonequa Martin-Green of "Star Trek: Discovery" and Christine Baranski ("The Good Fight") on streaming platform CBS All Access.

CBS, home of "Madam Secretary," also recently announced the impending return of " Murphy Brown ," one of TV's most iconic and powerful female voices.

