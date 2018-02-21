Atlanta airport is now offering flights to Wakanda -- sort of

(CNN) It started with a tweet.

But given the hysteria around everything "Black Panther," the busiest airport in the world knew exactly what it was doing.

On Monday, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport airport tweeted a digitally altered picture of gate T3, which showed a flight departing at 7:30 p.m. The destination? The kingdom of Wakanda.

Wakanda, of course, is fictional -- the home of Prince T'Challa and his superhero alter ego Black Panther. It's also at the center of "Black Panther," which just set the box office record for the biggest Presidents' Day opening.

Soon after the airport's tweet, the important questions started coming in.

#ATLForever✈️ and we have the fastest Wi-Fi Nation wide 😉 — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) February 21, 2018

Nah 😂 — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) February 21, 2018

