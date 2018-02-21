Rohingya in 'no man's land' to be sent back to Myanmar

Story highlights Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have fled since August

Myanmar and Bangladesh announced a repatriation agreement last year

(CNN) Myanmar and Bangladesh have agreed to resettle as many as 6,000 Rohingyas who are trapped in "no man's land" between the two countries.

Bangladesh had argued that Myanmar should take them back as they hadn't yet crossed the border after fleeing violence in Myanmar's Rakhine State.

"After Tuesday's meeting, the Myanmar side (accepted) our position, and agreed to take steps to repatriate and resettle these people," Bangladesh's Relief and Refugee Repatriation Commissioner Mohammed Abul Kalam told CNN.

More than 688,000 Rohingya refugees have fled Rakhine State since August, when armed militants attacked security forces in the region. The Burmese army responded by carrying out so-called clearance operations targeting terrorists.

Those who have fled have told gut-wrenching stories of systematic mass rape, murder and the burning down of entire villages. The UN and the US say they believe the violence constitutes ethnic cleansing. Myanmar denies most of the allegations.

Read More