They've spoken. We're listening

(CNN) They lost their friends and classmates. Their geography teacher. Their coaches. Seventeen people who once shared the halls of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with them are gone after one of the biggest mass shootings in US history. And these teens want to make sure it never happens again.

There to learn. Ready to teach

Jack Haimowitz, 18, is captain of the lacrosse team at Stoneman Douglas. His friend "Guac," Joaquin Oliver, died in the shooting. He wants lawmakers to stop treating gun control like a two-headed monster.

We're not actors

Ashley Paseltiner, 16, is sick of people calling her and her fellow classmates pawns in a bigger political game.

