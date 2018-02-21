They've spoken. We're listening

Breaking News

Watch CNN's town hall "Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action" live at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday on CNN TV and CNN.com.

(CNN)They lost their friends and classmates. Their geography teacher. Their coaches. Seventeen people who once shared the halls of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with them are gone after one of the biggest mass shootings in US history. And these teens want to make sure it never happens again.

Jack Haimowitz, 18, is captain of the lacrosse team at Stoneman Douglas. His friend "Guac," Joaquin Oliver, died in the shooting. He wants lawmakers to stop treating gun control like a two-headed monster.

    Ashley Paseltiner, 16, is sick of people calling her and her fellow classmates pawns in a bigger political game.
    Sawyer Garrity, 16, was trapped in a closet for 90 minutes with other students while they waited for an all-clear from police. She says this time the fight for gun control is going to be different.

    Robert Bonczek, 17, is a junior ROTC member. He lost three friends from JROTC, and another who was in his class. He says the Second Amendment should come after every human being's basic right to life.

    Nothing happened after Sandy Hook or the Las Vegas shooting, 16-year-old Lina Crisostomo says. But she can feel the change this time, she says -- it's coming.

    Nadia Murillo lost two friends in the shooting. One of them, Cara Loughran, would have turned 15 on Wednesday, the day Nadia spoke with CNN.