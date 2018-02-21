Breaking News

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 3:38 PM ET, Wed February 21, 2018

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- TONIGHT: CNN will host a town hall with students, parents, community members and Florida politicians. Tune in to "Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action" live from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.
-- Students in Florida and beyond walked out of school in solidarity with survivors who traveled to the state Capitol to speak to lawmakers and rally for gun reform.
-- However, Florida lawmakers on Tuesday night rejected a motion to consider a ban on assault rifles. (But they think porn is dangerous.)
    -- A trending YouTube video trying to discredit one of the survivors was removed from the site.
    -- A new criminal charge or charges were added to the case against ex-Trump campaign advisers Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, though the details remain a mystery.
    -- America's pastor Billy Graham died at age 99.
    -- President Trump challenged his attorney general to investigate Obama and the Democrats for not doing enough about Russian election meddling.
    -- Melania Trump's parents may be living in the United States under the very means their son-in-law has strongly criticized and sought to end.
    -- A Kentucky Democrat won a special election in a district that went to Trump in 2016.
    -- Jared Kushner is pushing back on giving up access to his classified info, according to an article in The New York Times.
    -- AT&T is debuting its speedy 5G network in the South.
    -- Wendy Williams is taking a break from her talk show after announcing she was diagnosed with Graves' disease.
    -- Could we someday vaccinate ourselves against cancer?