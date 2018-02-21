Breaking News

Nigerian man becomes internet sensation cleaning up world's most polluted city

By Ized Uanikhehi and Chris Giles, CNN

Updated 9:53 AM ET, Wed February 21, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Onitsha -- a city few outside Nigeria will have heard of -- has the undignified honor of being labeled the world&#39;s most polluted city, according to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.who.int/mediacentre/news/releases/2016/air-pollution-rising/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;data &lt;/a&gt;released by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2016.
Photos: The worst cities in Africa for pollution
OnitshaOnitsha -- a city few outside Nigeria will have heard of -- has the undignified honor of being labeled the world's most polluted city, according to data released by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2016.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
The booming port city in southern Nigeria, recorded 30 times more than the WHO&#39;s recommended levels of particulate matter concentration.
Photos: The worst cities in Africa for pollution
OnitshaThe booming port city in southern Nigeria, recorded 30 times more than the WHO's recommended levels of particulate matter concentration.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
&quot;The contributing factors to pollution are a reliance on using solid fuels for cooking, burning waste and traffic pollution from very old cars,&quot; Dr Maria Neira, WHO Director, Department of Public Health, Environmental and Social Determinants of Health, told CNN.
Photos: The worst cities in Africa for pollution
Onitsha"The contributing factors to pollution are a reliance on using solid fuels for cooking, burning waste and traffic pollution from very old cars," Dr Maria Neira, WHO Director, Department of Public Health, Environmental and Social Determinants of Health, told CNN.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
The transport hub of Kaduna, in the north, came fifth on the list, although&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.who.int/mediacentre/news/releases/2016/air-pollution-rising/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; the report&lt;/a&gt; only included pollution levels from cities with a population of over 100,000 residents that monitor their pollution levels -- something many African cities don&#39;t do.
Photos: The worst cities in Africa for pollution
KadunaThe transport hub of Kaduna, in the north, came fifth on the list, although the report only included pollution levels from cities with a population of over 100,000 residents that monitor their pollution levels -- something many African cities don't do.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
&quot;We need to do an assessment of the sources of pollution at city level, also work on better planning of urban collective transport systems, and take very old cars out of service,&quot; said Neira.
Photos: The worst cities in Africa for pollution
Kaduna"We need to do an assessment of the sources of pollution at city level, also work on better planning of urban collective transport systems, and take very old cars out of service," said Neira.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
Trade centers in southern Nigeria, Aba and Umuahia, came sixth and 16th on the list, respectively. Last year, the World Bank reported that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.worldbank.org/en/news/feature/2015/06/16/in-lagos-nigeria-a-plea-for-action-against-pollution&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;94% of the population in Nigeria is exposed to air pollution levels&lt;/a&gt; that exceed WHO guidelines (compared to 72% on average in Sub-Saharan Africa in general) and air pollution damage costs about 1% post of Gross National Income.
Photos: The worst cities in Africa for pollution
AbaTrade centers in southern Nigeria, Aba and Umuahia, came sixth and 16th on the list, respectively. Last year, the World Bank reported that 94% of the population in Nigeria is exposed to air pollution levels that exceed WHO guidelines (compared to 72% on average in Sub-Saharan Africa in general) and air pollution damage costs about 1% post of Gross National Income.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
Onitsha pollutionOnitsha traffick pollutionOnitsha pollution petrol stationKaduna pollution smoke Kaduna pollutionAba pollution

Story highlights

  • In 2016 Onitsha was the most polluted city in the world, according to WHO
  • Tweet of Nigerian man organizing a litter pick went viral

Lagos (CNN)A Tweet of Nigerian man Christopher Anaekwe, 28, picking up trash recently went viral.

While a commendable, community-spirited deed, it's not exactly the sort of act you'd think would get thousands of likes and shares.
However, the city Anaekwe lives in -- Onitsha in southern Nigeria -- has been labeled the most polluted on Earth. Many roads are smothered in waste. The air is thick with toxic pollutants (PM10).
    Anaekwe had organized a group of teenagers to clear the trash-laden streets in their local neighbourhood. The action of community goodwill received plaudits on the internet.
    Chris Anaekwe and his team clean up the gutters in Onitsha.
    Chris Anaekwe and his team clean up the gutters in Onitsha.
    "Onitsha is very dirty. I don't think government is doing anything in the state to stop that," Anaekwe told CNN. "The rate at which people are dumping refuse inside the gutters is very alarming."
    Read More
    Anaekwe said he has always hated the dirty environment and has been searching for ways to tackle the waste issues in Onitsha.
    The idea came to Anaekwe during his National Youth Service year, a compulsory one year development program university graduates in Nigeria are required to do.
    As part of projects focused on the UN SDG (Sustainable Development Goals), he taught college students on the dangers of trash.
    He decided to replicate a similar initiative in his hometown Onitsha and was able to (albeit with some resistance) convince young men to join him and clean the blocked gutters and drainages.

    Nigeria's waste problem

    Anaekwe hopes to increase people&#39;s awarenesss about the dangers of trash.
    Anaekwe hopes to increase people's awarenesss about the dangers of trash.
    According to a report by WHO in 2016, Nigeria had four of the worst cities in the world for air pollution.
    In Onitsha, a thriving port-city, 30 times the WHO's recommended level of PM10 (particulate matter concentration) was recorded.
    There have been efforts. In 2016, Nigeria pledged to ban dirty fuel imports from Europe.
    Other initiatives like WeCyclers a social enterprise in Lagos, incentivize low-income households to sort and separate trash to be collected in return for points which can be cashed in for goods or money.
    Despite a mountain of trash to climb, Anaekwe is determined to keep going.
    He plans to write proposals to his state government: "I hope they will listen, this can be a way to generate employment in the state as there are lots of jobless youth here."
    "I did not expect the overwhelming feedback when I posted the pictures on facebook, I was shocked to hear that my name was going viral as a friend Chimezie Anajama had posted the pictures on twitter," Anaekwe said.