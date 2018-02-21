Around 80 schoolgirls rescued after suspected Boko Haram school attack

Story highlights Suspected Boko Haram militants raided a school in northeast Nigeria on Monday

Around 80 schoolgirls are rescued by Nigerian military

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Approximately 80 schoolgirls have been rescued by the Nigerian Army after being kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram attackers who raided their school in northeast Nigeria on Monday, a state official said.

The exact number of girls will be confirmed on Thursday when the school will be visited to check names off a list of students, said Mohammed Alamin, the commissioner of Education for Yobe state.

The girls were rescued at a border town between Borno and Yobe after the military received a tip, Alamin said.

After the rescue on Wednesday, the girls were taken to the Geidam Army Base in Yobe and were undergoing medical checks.

Alamin could not confirm if there were any bodies recovered during the rescue as reported by other media.

