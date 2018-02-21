At least 50 girls remain missing after militants attack Nigerian school

Story highlights Suspected Boko Haram militants raided a school in northeast Nigeria on Monday

At least 50 schoolgirls were still unaccounted for Wednesday

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) At least 50 girls are still unaccounted for after a suspected Boko Haram attack at their school in northeast Nigeria, officials said.

It was unclear Wednesday whether the students were abducted by the militants or are missing after fleeing men who raided the Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC) on Monday night in Dapchi, Yobe State.

"The Yobe State Government has no credible information yet as to whether any of the schoolgirls was taken hostage by the terrorists," said Abdullahi Bego, an aide to the state Governor Ibrahim Gaidam, in a statement.

Bego added that the governor is working with the military and law enforcement agencies to make sure all the students from the school are accounted for.

The statement added: "As the public is aware, the students were helped by their teachers to escape through the night to the surrounding bush and villages as the terrorists stormed the town last Monday.

