UNICEF's statement on children's suffering in Syria is "_____________"

(CNN) Survivors often say they have no words to describe tragedies.

But UNICEF, the United Nations' agency that aids the world's needy children, truly had no words Tuesday for the ongoing "war on children" in Syria.

The agency issued a "statement" on the conflict that was essentially one sentence, followed by 10 blank lines.

Then came a stack of quote marks and a chunk of white space.

#RunningOutOfWords



Statement from @gcappelaere on the war on children in #Syria



Reports of mass casualties among children in Eastern #Ghouta and Damascus#ChildrenUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/X2FYJ4OPnf — UNICEF MENA (@UNICEFmena) February 20, 2018

