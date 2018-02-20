Hundreds in Florida and across the country run in honor of slain teacher

(CNN) If he ever died in a school shooting, Scott Beigel told his mother, he didn't want to be the one in the spotlight.

Whenever they talked about shootings, her son would get "intensely angry" at the media for focusing on the victims rather than doing something to prevent gun deaths, Linda Beigel Schulman told CNN on Tuesday.

Beigel, a geography teacher and cross country coach, was one of 17 people killed last week at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, as he held the door open for students to escape.

But Parkland couldn't help but put him in the spotlight. Over 800 students, staff and members of the community gathered at Pine Trails Park on Tuesday evening for "Parkland's Run 4 Beigel," a cross country run to remember the beloved teacher and coach.

"He's probably looking down freaking out," Schulman said.