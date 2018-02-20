Oklahoma man sentenced to life in prison for killing neighbor in hate crime

(CNN) Stanley Vernon Majors, the Oklahoma man who gunned down his Lebanese neighbor in what prosecutors said was a hate crime, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A jury convicted Majors , 63, earlier this month on charges of first-degree murder, malicious intimidation and harassment, a hate crime. His sentence Tuesday was confirmed by Kim Thomas of the Tulsa County Clerk's Office.

Khalid Jabara, left, and Stanley Vernon Majors

Authorities said that in August 2016 Majors went up the front steps to his neighbor's porch and shot and killed Khalid Jabara, 37, while he was on the phone with his mother. Prosecutors said he did it because the Jabara family is from Lebanon and Majors is a hateful bigot.

Jabara's family did not attend the sentencing, saying in a prepared statement that Majors was not "worthy of any more attention."

"Unlike the Defendant, we will continue to live, surrounded by love, cherishing Khalid, ensuring his legacy lives on, and working with others to prevent hate in our communities," the statement said. "The world does not need more people like Stanley Majors, it needs less.

