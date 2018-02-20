(CNN) A billboard on I-65 near Louisville, Kentucky, was vandalized with the message "Kill the NRA," targeting the National Rifle Association.

The message also included "Resist 45," referring to Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States.

Outfront Media, the company that owns the billboard, confirmed to CNN that it discovered the vandalism on Monday, and that it was promptly removed.

The billboard had been blank before the vandalism took place, and "has since been replaced with PSA copy," according to a spokesperson for the company.

The vandalism happened less than a week after 17 people were killed during a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

