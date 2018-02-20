Gun store owner stops selling AR-15s to people under 21

CNN will hold a town hall with the victims' classmates, parents and community members. "Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action" will air live Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

(CNN) In the wake of the deadly school shooting in Florida last week, one gun shop owner has decided to act, and will no longer sell AR-15 rifles to people under age 21.

"I changed policy yesterday. So to buy a long gun, including an AR, you have to be 21 years old," Jason Cazes, from Washington state, told HLN's Carol Costello.

Legally, people can buy rifles at 18 years old in Washington, just like in Florida. But you have to be 21 to buy a pistol.

"I would like to be proactive rather than reactive because the reactive solutions that we come up with don't work," Cazes said, explaining why he's not waiting for legislation to pass.

Seventeen people were killed last Wednesday in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. It was the ninth-deadliest shooting in modern US history.

