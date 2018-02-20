Color brings hope to Puerto Rico

(CNN) With paintbrushes in hand, residents of the Ciales municipality are trying to dab color -- and hope -- back into their community blown drab by Hurricane Maria.

They paint in the daylight. There isn't electricity to run lights at night. Basic necessities like food and water are still not getting through. Leaves have still not grown back. But the people of this town in Puerto Rico's mountains show growing resolve as their vibrant mural takes shape across the walls and floor of an old gymnasium.

"The mural was a symbol for hope for the community," explains Casey Harrity, Save the Children's team leader in Puerto Rico. "It is a chance for everyone to take part in the rebuilding, to be agents of change themselves."

The children especially took to the project and the idea that they could make things better. Their brush strokes and tiny handprints reflect their commitment to the work and the message.

"So many kids have had this energy awoken in them that has been dormant," says Jenith, a local resident. "a lot of desire to keep moving forward."

