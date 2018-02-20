Florida Legislature rejects weapons ban with massacre survivors en route to Capitol

(CNN) The Florida state House on Tuesday rejected a ban on assault weapons and large capacity magazines as dozens of survivors of last week's school shooting headed to the state Capitol to turn their grief into political action.

Lawmakers voted down a motion to consider the ban during a session that opened with a prayer for the 17 people killed by a former student last Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The vote in the Republican-dominated body was 36-71.

Stoneman Douglas students in the gallery of the Capitol during the vote appeared stunned, according to CNN affiliate Spectrum News 13/Bay News 9.

Sheryl Acquaroli, a 16-year-old junior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is overcome with emotion in the gallery of the House of Representatives after the vote.

House Rep. Kionne McGhee of Miami invoked the shooting in asking that HB 219 -- which would ban AR-15 rifles and other assault weapons and large capacity magazines -- be moved from committee to the House floor for questions, debate and a vote.

"I ask that you keep this bill and the conversation about the solution to combat mass shootings alive," McGhee, Democratic ranking member on the Children, Families & Seniors Subcommittee, told the House before the vote.

