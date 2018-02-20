Breaking News

5 things for February 20: Student activists, the Russia investigation and a charity scandal

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:05 AM ET, Tue February 20, 2018

Florida student: This is about us, not Trump
Florida student: This is about us, not Trump

    Florida student: This is about us, not Trump

(CNN)Is a visit to Cape Town on your bucket list, but its water crisis is giving you pause? Don't worry; you can still enjoy yourself in the Mother City. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Florida school shooting

A wave of student advocacy develops in the aftermath of the mass shooting that left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Dozens of students and staff from the school are headed to Florida's capital, where they plan to talk with lawmakers about safety and gun control. On Presidents Day, a group of teens and more than 100 supporters staged a "lie-in" outside the White House to pressure lawmakers to pass tougher gun laws. Students, teachers and staff nationwide are encouraged to take part in a walkout on March 14 to protest gun violence, while student survivors plan a march in Washington on March 24.
Survivor: I'm terrified to return to school
Survivor: I'm terrified to return to school

Happening later...
    Students and parents touched by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will take part in a CNN town hall airing Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET.
    2. Russia investigation

    Special counsel Robert Mueller's interest in Jared Kushner has expanded beyond his contacts with Russia and now includes Kushner's efforts to secure financing for his company from foreign investors during the presidential transition, according to people familiar with the inquiry.
    Sources: Mueller's interest in Kushner grows

    This is the first indication that Mueller is exploring Kushner's discussions with potential non-Russian foreign investors, including in China. US officials briefed on the probe told CNN in May that points of focus related to Kushner, the White House senior adviser and son-in-law of President Donald Trump, included the Trump campaign's 2016 data analytics operation, his relationship with former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and Kushner's own contacts with Russians.
    3. Israel investigation

    Benjamin Netanyahu's troubles just got a lot worse. Police arrested several members of the Prime Minister's inner circle in a growing graft probe, including Netanyahu's ex-family spokesman. And this comes after police said they had enough evidence on Netanyahu to indict him on corruption charges. Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing and calls the whole thing a "witch hunt."
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Munich Security Conference on Monday, February 19.
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Munich Security Conference on Monday, February 19.

    4. Oxfam scandal

    Oxfam staffers in Haiti physically threatened a witness during an internal investigation into its growing sex scandal. This shocking revelation comes in the UK charity's report on accusations that Oxfam staff members hired prostitutes while working in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake. Oxfam -- which has seen its reputation damaged and lost millions in government funding -- apologized to the Haitian government after the report was released.
    Minister of Planning and External Cooperation Aviol Fleurant, left, speaks during a meeting with Oxfam Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Simon Ticehurst, center, and Oxfam Intermon Executive Affiliate Unit head, Margalida Massot, second from right, in Port-au-Prince on February 19, 2018.
    Minister of Planning and External Cooperation Aviol Fleurant, left, speaks during a meeting with Oxfam Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Simon Ticehurst, center, and Oxfam Intermon Executive Affiliate Unit head, Margalida Massot, second from right, in Port-au-Prince on February 19, 2018.

    5. Flu vaccine

    Can the flu shot prevent a heart attack? Yes it can, doctors say. Research shows a link between heart attacks and the flu, especially for those with heart problems. Doctors don't know exactly why the flu might lead to heart attacks in some folks, but they suspect it's got something to do with inflammation and the stress the virus puts on the body. Now if they could just get the flu shot to actually stop us from getting the flu.
    WINTER OLYMPICS

    GOLDEN DAY: It was quite a day for our nice neighbors to the north. Canada's Cassie Sharpe won gold in the women's ski halfpipe, while duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won ice dancing gold.
    Canada&#39;s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir compete in the free dance of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 20.
    Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir compete in the free dance of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 20.
    ICE REMATCH: Meanwhile, the Canadian women's ice hockey team hopes to grab even more gold when it takes on Team USA in the finals on Wednesday. It's the fifth time in the six Olympics that have had women's hockey that the two countries have faced off for the gold medal.
    The US women&#39;s ice hockey team celebrates its 5-0 win over Finland on February 19.
    The US women's ice hockey team celebrates its 5-0 win over Finland on February 19.
    DOPING ISSUES: A Slovenian hockey player is suspended for the rest of the Games after a positive doping test. That's the third athlete to fail a drug test in PyeongChang so far.
    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
    Chickened out
    It's hard for KFC to be finger lickin' good when it runs out of chicken, like hundreds of the chain's restaurants in the UK did.
    Thumbs down
    A Delaware man allegedly steals a thumb off of a Chinese terracotta warrior statue and darn near sets off an international incident.
    Good signs
    "Three Billboards" took five statues at the British version of the Oscars, which bodes well for the film's chances at the Academy Awards next month.
    Heavenly help
    Rapper Drake is being praised like a deity in Miami after he gave away almost $1 million, the whole budget for his new video, "God's Plan."
    QUOTE OF THE DAY

    "I love this country and honestly tried my best."
    Singer Fergie, explaining herself after her sultry version of the National Anthem before the NBA All-Star Game hit a sour note with fans
    Fergie sings the National Anthem prior to the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 18.
    Fergie sings the National Anthem prior to the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 18.

    AND FINALLY ...

    Let it go
    Kristen Bell (better known as Elsa to all you 4-year-olds out there) is back with another edition of "Momsplaining" and teaches us all the art of decluttering. (Click to view)