5 things for February 20: Student activists, the Russia investigation and a charity scandal

(CNN) Is a visit to Cape Town on your bucket list, but its water crisis is giving you pause? Don't worry; you can still enjoy yourself in the Mother City. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Florida school shooting

Happening later...

Are Congress and WH prepared for gun reform?

Are Congress and WH prepared for gun reform? 05:51

Are Congress and WH prepared for gun reform?

2. Russia investigation

Special counsel Robert Mueller's interest in Jared Kushner has expanded beyond his contacts with Russia and now includes Kushner's efforts to secure financing for his company from foreign investors during the presidential transition, according to people familiar with the inquiry.

JUST WATCHED Sources: Mueller's interest in Kushner grows Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Sources: Mueller's interest in Kushner grows 01:31

This is the first indication that Mueller is exploring Kushner's discussions with potential non-Russian foreign investors, including in China. US officials briefed on the probe told CNN in May that points of focus related to Kushner, the White House senior adviser and son-in-law of President Donald Trump, included the Trump campaign's 2016 data analytics operation, his relationship with former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and Kushner's own contacts with Russians.

JUST WATCHED Breaking down Trump's latest tweetstorm Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Breaking down Trump's latest tweetstorm 05:41

3. Israel investigation

Benjamin Netanyahu's troubles just got a lot worse. Police arrested several members of the Prime Minister's inner circle in a growing graft probe, including Netanyahu's ex-family spokesman. And this comes after police said they had enough evidence on Netanyahu to indict him on corruption charges. Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing and calls the whole thing a "witch hunt."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Munich Security Conference on Monday, February 19.

4. Oxfam scandal

Oxfam staffers in Haiti physically threatened a witness during an internal investigation into its growing sex scandal. This shocking revelation comes in the UK charity's report on accusations that Oxfam staff members hired prostitutes while working in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake. Oxfam -- which has seen its reputation damaged and lost millions in government funding -- apologized to the Haitian government after the report was released.

Minister of Planning and External Cooperation Aviol Fleurant, left, speaks during a meeting with Oxfam Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Simon Ticehurst, center, and Oxfam Intermon Executive Affiliate Unit head, Margalida Massot, second from right, in Port-au-Prince on February 19, 2018.

5. Flu vaccine

JUST WATCHED Bad heart? Don't forget your flu shot Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Bad heart? Don't forget your flu shot 01:02

WINTER OLYMPICS

GOLDEN DAY: It was quite a day for our nice neighbors to the north. Canada's Cassie Sharpe won gold in the women's ski halfpipe, while duo It was quite a day for our nice neighbors to the north. Canada's Cassie Sharpe won gold in the women's ski halfpipe, while duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won ice dancing gold.

Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir compete in the free dance of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 20.

ICE REMATCH: Meanwhile, the Canadian women's ice hockey team Meanwhile, the Canadian women's ice hockey team hopes to grab even more gold when it takes on Team USA in the finals on Wednesday. It's the fifth time in the six Olympics that have had women's hockey that the two countries have faced off for the gold medal.

The US women's ice hockey team celebrates its 5-0 win over Finland on February 19.

DOPING ISSUES: A Slovenian hockey player is suspended for the rest of the Games after a positive doping test. That's A Slovenian hockey player is suspended for the rest of the Games after a positive doping test. That's the third athlete to fail a drug test in PyeongChang so far.

JUST WATCHED Russian athlete 'failed drugs test' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Russian athlete 'failed drugs test' 02:22

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Chickened out

It's hard for KFC to be finger lickin' good when it runs out of chicken , like hundreds of the chain's restaurants in the UK did.

JUST WATCHED KFC has a chicken delivery problem in the UK Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH KFC has a chicken delivery problem in the UK 01:04

Thumbs down

A Delaware man allegedly steals a thumb off of a Chinese terracotta warrior statue and darn near sets off an international incident.

JUST WATCHED 2,000-year-old statue has thumb stolen Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 2,000-year-old statue has thumb stolen 01:18

Good signs

Heavenly help

Rapper Drake is being praised like a deity in Miami after he gave away almost $1 million , the whole budget for his new video, "God's Plan."

JUST WATCHED Drake donates $1M in 'God's Plan' music video Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Drake donates $1M in 'God's Plan' music video 01:05

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I love this country and honestly tried my best."

Fergie sings the National Anthem prior to the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 18.

AND FINALLY ...

Let it go