(CNN) The National Rifle Association should move its annual convention from Dallas to somewhere else after last week's massacre at a Florida high school that left 17 students dead, a Dallas city official says.

It's not appropriate for the group to meet in Dallas in May because there's so much gun violence in the United States, Dallas City Council Member Dwaine Caraway said

Assault rifles like the one used in the Florida school shooting should be outlawed, he said Monday at a news conference, and "the NRA needs to step up to the plate and they need to show leadership."

Dallas City Council Member Dwaine Caraway

CNN's calls to the NRA for comment were not immediately returned.

Caraway, who is serving as mayor pro tem , meaning he fills in when the mayor is absent, said he's expressing a personal belief about the NRA and has not initiated any action in the city government to stop the convention.