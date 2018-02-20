Story highlights Yuzuru Hanyu won Japan's first gold at the Winter Games

(CNN) Japan is in thrall to Yuzuru Hanyu following the successful defense of his Olympic single skating title on Saturday, after he became the first male figure skater since 1952 to win back-to-back skating golds.

"The people are fascinated by his personality, his performance, and his charm," Yasuo Saito, vice president of the Japan Olympic Committee, told CNN Sport's Coy Wire.

The Japanese figure skater built on his stellar performance in the short program on Friday and got the second-highest score in the free skating event Saturday, despite missing two jumps.

Hanyu joins Sweden's Gillis Grafstrom (1920, 1924, 1928), Austria's Karl Schafer (1932 and 1936) and the USA's Dick Button (1948 and 1952) as the only men to win successive Olympic gold medals in this event.

He also becomes the third Japanese athlete to win gold at two different Olympic Winter Games, after Kenji Ogiwara and Takanori Kono in the Nordic combined team event in 1992 and 1994.

