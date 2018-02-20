Roger Federer on retirement: 'I'm looking forward to it'

Story highlights Federer tops rankings for first time since 2012

Rotterdam Open win propelled him to world No. 1

(CNN) Given the form he's been showing in the last 14 months, most people aren't surprised that Roger Federer is once again world No. 1.

Federer has enjoyed a remarkable 14 months -- winning three grand slams -- after returning to the sport following a lengthy layoff due to a knee injury.

But at the age of 36, and the oldest person to become world No. 1 in the sport, the reality is that the 20-time grand slam champion is closer to the end of his career than the beginning.

So how does someone whose life has been dominated by tennis feel about eventually having to retire?

"I got a little glimpse into it when I was out for six to eight months in 2016," Federer told CNN Sport's Don Riddell, referring to his rehabilitation from that knee injury, "and I actually enjoyed it a lot!"

Federer is dominating the men's game -- at the age of 36.

