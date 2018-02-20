Lindsey Vonn misses out on gold, takes bronze in the downhill

Pyeongchang, South Korea (CNN) Lindsey Vonn has had to settle for bronze in what's likely her final Olympic downhill event, eight years after she became first American woman to win the title in Vancouver.

Italian Sofia Goggia produced a stunning run to claim gold in alpine skiing's most prestigious event.

Such was her pace, the 25-year-old's time of in 1:39.22 was 0.47 seconds better than Vonn's effort and 0.09 seconds faster than Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel who took silver.

Vonn and Goggia, the overall downhill World Cup leader, were among the favorites for the event, but the 33-year-old American could not match her rival's pace.

Goggia's gold is Italy's third at the Games, two fewer than the US who are sixth in the medal table with a disappointing overall haul of 13 medals.

