Story highlights Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has three rescue dogs

They helped her get through depression, she says

Vonn has even created an Instagram account devoted to them

(CNN) It hasn't been easy for US skiing superstar Lindsey Vonn in recent months as she received a torrent of online abuse after saying she wouldn't visit the White House if she won Olympics gold in Pyeongchang.

But there are at least three loyal friends Vonn can always count on -- and these ones can't tweet.

"They don't talk back, they don't tell me what to do, they just love me," Vonn recently told CNN.

Lindsey Vonn poses with her dog Lucy.

Vonn and Lucy in St Moritz, Switzerland.

Vonn being led by Lucy.

She is referring to her three rescue dogs, Lucy, Leo and Bear.

Of the three, her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Lucy, is the biggest celebrity. Small enough to accompany Vonn to overseas races, she is often the paparazzi's target and even became the center of a meme posted on Twitter by Team USA.

What you think you look like when you pose for the camera vs what you actually look like. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AutOTsIYp6 — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) February 8, 2018