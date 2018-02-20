Story highlights First women's bobsled team from Jamaica competes in the Winter Olympics

(CNN) The Jamaican women's bobsleigh team hasn't had the smoothest Winter Olympics. Their German coach quit last week and the team only secured a sled to race at the last minute.

Racing at the Olympic Sliding Centre in South Korea, pilot Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and brakewoman Carrie Russell clocked 51.29 seconds in the first heat and then 51.50 seconds in the second.

Those times put Jamaica in 18th place, 1.53 seconds behind leaders Germany.

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell of Jamaica compete during the women' bobsleigh heats.

Jamaica's Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian (R) and Jamaica's Carrie Russell walk off the track after the women's bobsleigh heat 2, which has put them in 18th place.