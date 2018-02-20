Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21
Cross-country skiers Jessica Diggins, left, and Kikkan Randall celebrate after winning gold in the team sprint event. They are the first American women to win an Olympic medal in the sport.
Diggins stretches across the finish line, just ahead of Sweden's Stina Nilsson.
German hockey players celebrate after their overtime victory over Sweden in the quarterfinals.
Japanese speedskaters, led by Miho Takagi in the foreground, compete in the team pursuit final. They won gold with an Olympic-record time.
German bobsledders Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz celebrate after winning gold.
Medvedeva poses during her short program.
The puck hits the glass during the hockey quarterfinal between the Czech Republic and the United States. The Czechs advanced to the semifinals with a 3-2 shootout win.
Referees break up a fight between US and Czech players.
Italian skier Sofia Goggia celebrates after winning gold in the downhill event. She's the first Italian woman to win the downhill at the Olympics.
American Lindsey Vonn competes during the downhill event. Vonn won the bronze in what she said will likely be her final Olympic downhill race. She won the downhill at the 2010 Games in Vancouver.
France's Laurent Muhlethaler jumps during training for a Nordic combined competition.
Canada's Christopher Del Bosco was injured during a ski cross race.
Canada's Marc Kennedy practices before a curling match against Denmark.
Austrian bobsledder Benjamin Maier leads a four-man team during a practice run.
Italian figure skater Carolina Kostner performs her short program.
Ski cross racers compete in a semifinal.
Germany supporters attend the men's ski cross.
US snowboarder Red Gerard competes in big-air qualifying. He won the slopestyle event earlier in these Games.
Czech hockey player Tomas Kundratek checks American Ryan Donato during their hockey quarterfinal.
US figure skater Mirai Nagasu falls during her short program.
Aiza Mambekova, a figure skater from Kazakhstan, performs her short program.
Italian snowboarder Alberto Maffei competes in the big-air event.
Swiss skier Michelle Gisin crashes at the end of her downhill run.