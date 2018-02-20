Photos: Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21 Cross-country skiers Jessica Diggins, left, and Kikkan Randall celebrate after winning gold in the team sprint event. They are the first American women to win an Olympic medal in the sport. Hide Caption 1 of 24

Photos: Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21 Diggins stretches across the finish line, just ahead of Sweden's Stina Nilsson. Hide Caption 2 of 24

Photos: Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21 German hockey players celebrate after their overtime victory over Sweden in the quarterfinals. Hide Caption 3 of 24

Photos: Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21 Japanese speedskaters, led by Miho Takagi in the foreground, compete in the team pursuit final. They won gold with an Olympic-record time. Hide Caption 4 of 24

Photos: Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21 German bobsledders Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz celebrate after winning gold. Hide Caption 5 of 24

Photos: Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21 Figure skater Alina Zagitova glides through the air during her short program. The 15-year-old set a new world record, breaking the one set only minutes before by fellow Russian Evgenia Medvedeva. Hide Caption 6 of 24

Photos: Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21 Medvedeva poses during her short program. Hide Caption 7 of 24

Photos: Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21 The puck hits the glass during the hockey quarterfinal between the Czech Republic and the United States. The Czechs advanced to the semifinals with a 3-2 shootout win. Hide Caption 8 of 24

Photos: Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21 Referees break up a fight between US and Czech players. Hide Caption 9 of 24

Photos: Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21 Italian skier Sofia Goggia celebrates after winning gold in the downhill event. She's the first Italian woman to win the downhill at the Olympics. Hide Caption 10 of 24

Photos: Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21 American Lindsey Vonn competes during the downhill event. Vonn won the bronze in what she said will likely be her final Olympic downhill race. She won the downhill at the 2010 Games in Vancouver. Hide Caption 11 of 24

Photos: Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21 France's Laurent Muhlethaler jumps during training for a Nordic combined competition. Hide Caption 12 of 24

Photos: Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21 Canada's Christopher Del Bosco was injured during a ski cross race. Hide Caption 13 of 24

Photos: Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21 Canada's Marc Kennedy practices before a curling match against Denmark. Hide Caption 14 of 24

Photos: Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21 Austrian bobsledder Benjamin Maier leads a four-man team during a practice run. Hide Caption 15 of 24

Photos: Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21 Italian figure skater Carolina Kostner performs her short program. Hide Caption 16 of 24

Photos: Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21 Ski cross racers compete in a semifinal. Hide Caption 17 of 24

Photos: Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21 Germany supporters attend the men's ski cross. Hide Caption 18 of 24

Photos: Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21 US snowboarder Red Gerard competes in big-air qualifying. He won the slopestyle event earlier in these Games. Hide Caption 19 of 24

Photos: Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21 Czech hockey player Tomas Kundratek checks American Ryan Donato during their hockey quarterfinal. Hide Caption 20 of 24

Photos: Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21 US figure skater Mirai Nagasu falls during her short program. Hide Caption 21 of 24

Photos: Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21 Aiza Mambekova, a figure skater from Kazakhstan, performs her short program. Hide Caption 22 of 24

Photos: Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21 Italian snowboarder Alberto Maffei competes in the big-air event. Hide Caption 23 of 24