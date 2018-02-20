Breaking News

Winter Olympics: Wednesday, February 21

Updated 10:53 AM ET, Wed February 21, 2018

Cross-country skiers Jessica Diggins, left, and Kikkan Randall celebrate after winning gold in the team sprint event. They are the first American women to win an Olympic medal in the sport.
Cross-country skiers Jessica Diggins, left, and Kikkan Randall celebrate after winning gold in the team sprint event. They are the first American women to win an Olympic medal in the sport.
Diggins stretches across the finish line, just ahead of Sweden&#39;s Stina Nilsson.
Diggins stretches across the finish line, just ahead of Sweden's Stina Nilsson.
German hockey players celebrate after their overtime victory over Sweden in the quarterfinals.
German hockey players celebrate after their overtime victory over Sweden in the quarterfinals.
Japanese speedskaters, led by Miho Takagi in the foreground, compete in the team pursuit final. They won gold with an Olympic-record time.
Japanese speedskaters, led by Miho Takagi in the foreground, compete in the team pursuit final. They won gold with an Olympic-record time.
German bobsledders Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz celebrate after winning gold.
German bobsledders Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz celebrate after winning gold.
Figure skater Alina Zagitova glides through the air during her short program. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/21/sport/olympics-ice-skating-zagitova-medvedeva-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The 15-year-old set a new world record,&lt;/a&gt; breaking the one set only minutes before by fellow Russian Evgenia Medvedeva.
Figure skater Alina Zagitova glides through the air during her short program. The 15-year-old set a new world record, breaking the one set only minutes before by fellow Russian Evgenia Medvedeva.
Medvedeva poses during her short program.
Medvedeva poses during her short program.
The puck hits the glass during the hockey quarterfinal between the Czech Republic and the United States. The Czechs advanced to the semifinals with a 3-2 shootout win.
The puck hits the glass during the hockey quarterfinal between the Czech Republic and the United States. The Czechs advanced to the semifinals with a 3-2 shootout win.
Referees break up a fight between US and Czech players.
Referees break up a fight between US and Czech players.
Italian skier Sofia Goggia celebrates after winning gold in the downhill event. She&#39;s the first Italian woman to win the downhill at the Olympics.
Italian skier Sofia Goggia celebrates after winning gold in the downhill event. She's the first Italian woman to win the downhill at the Olympics.
American Lindsey Vonn competes during the downhill event. Vonn won the bronze in what she said will likely be her final Olympic downhill race. She won the downhill at the 2010 Games in Vancouver.
American Lindsey Vonn competes during the downhill event. Vonn won the bronze in what she said will likely be her final Olympic downhill race. She won the downhill at the 2010 Games in Vancouver.
France&#39;s Laurent Muhlethaler jumps during training for a Nordic combined competition.
France's Laurent Muhlethaler jumps during training for a Nordic combined competition.
Canada&#39;s Christopher Del Bosco was injured during a ski cross race.
Canada's Christopher Del Bosco was injured during a ski cross race.
Canada&#39;s Marc Kennedy practices before a curling match against Denmark.
Canada's Marc Kennedy practices before a curling match against Denmark.
Austrian bobsledder Benjamin Maier leads a four-man team during a practice run.
Austrian bobsledder Benjamin Maier leads a four-man team during a practice run.
Italian figure skater Carolina Kostner performs her short program.
Italian figure skater Carolina Kostner performs her short program.
Ski cross racers compete in a semifinal.
Ski cross racers compete in a semifinal.
Germany supporters attend the men&#39;s ski cross.
Germany supporters attend the men's ski cross.
US snowboarder Red Gerard competes in big-air qualifying. He won the slopestyle event earlier in these Games.
US snowboarder Red Gerard competes in big-air qualifying. He won the slopestyle event earlier in these Games.
Czech hockey player Tomas Kundratek checks American Ryan Donato during their hockey quarterfinal.
Czech hockey player Tomas Kundratek checks American Ryan Donato during their hockey quarterfinal.
US figure skater Mirai Nagasu falls during her short program.
US figure skater Mirai Nagasu falls during her short program.
Aiza Mambekova, a figure skater from Kazakhstan, performs her short program.
Aiza Mambekova, a figure skater from Kazakhstan, performs her short program.
Italian snowboarder Alberto Maffei competes in the big-air event.
Italian snowboarder Alberto Maffei competes in the big-air event.
Swiss skier Michelle Gisin crashes at the end of her downhill run.
Swiss skier Michelle Gisin crashes at the end of her downhill run.
See photos from the Winter Olympics taking place in Pyeongchang, South Korea.