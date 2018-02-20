Pyeongchang, South Korea (CNN) Slovenian ice hockey player Ziga Jeglic has been suspended for the remainder of the 2018 Winter Olympics after testing positive for doping.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said Jeglic had accepted the anti-doping violation and the results of an investigation into his conduct will be released when the Games are over.

The press attache for the Slovenian Olympic Team, Brane Dmitrovic, told CNN on Tuesday there would be no further comment until the results of tests on Jeglic's B sample were returned.

The hockey player is the third athlete to fail a drug test at the PyeongChang Games so far.

