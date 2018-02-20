Trump to Pennsylvania Republicans: Fight newly drawn congressional map

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that Republicans should take a newly drawn map of congressional district lines in Pennsylvania to the US Supreme Court.

The state's Supreme Court released new congressional district lines on Monday to replace old, Republican-drawn maps.

"Hope Republicans in the Great State of Pennsylvania challenge the new 'pushed' Congressional Map, all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary," Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. "Your Original was correct! Don't let the Dems take elections away from you so that they can raise taxes & waste money!"

Republicans in the Pennsylvania legislature have said they intend to challenge the new maps in federal court. The Supreme Court previously refused to hear a challenge to the state high court's ruling that the previous maps were gerrymandered in a way that violated the Pennsylvania Constitution.