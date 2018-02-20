(CNN) Based on just their virtual love-fest Monday, you'd never know that President Donald Trump and Mitt Romney have spent years at each other's throats. Trump endorsed his former rival's run for a Senate seat Monday, and Romney was effusively thankful.

.@MittRomney has announced he is running for the Senate from the wonderful State of Utah. He will make a great Senator and worthy successor to @OrrinHatch, and has my full support and endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

Thank you Mr. President for the support. I hope that over the course of the campaign I also earn the support and endorsement of the people of Utah. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 20, 2018

The last time the two had played nice on social media was way back in 2012, when Trump backed Romney for president. He even called Romney "fantastic" after his first debate with Barack Obama.

Make sure you get out and vote...most important election of our generation...go Romney! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2012

Congratulations to Mitt Romney. He was not only good, he was absolutely fantastic tonight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2012

But as with most things on Twitter, the cordial moment was fleeting. Plus, a lot can happen in six years. Don't be surprised if some of these tweets show up in your "in case you missed it" feed Tuesday:

If Trump had said 4 years ago the things he says today about the KKK, Muslims, Mexicans, disabled, I would NOT have accepted his endorsement — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 3, 2016

Here's what I know. Donald Trump is a phony, a fraud. His promises are as worthless as a degree from Trump University. (1/2) — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 3, 2016

Trump relishes any poll that reflects what he thinks of himself. But polls are also saying that he will lose to Hillary Clinton — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 3, 2016

Trump says he admires Vladimir Putin, while he has called George W. Bush a liar. That is a twisted example of evil trumping good. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 3, 2016

The difference between @SenJohnMcCain and @realDonaldTrump: Trump shot himself down. McCain and American veterans are true heroes. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) July 18, 2015

"@Amber_Sadler22: Donald Trump and Mitt Romney would be the most dynamic pres/vp combo in history" No, bad chemistry - I like winning! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2014

I will take full credit for Mitt Romney dropping out of the race—looks like he won't be endorsing Trump any time soon. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2015

Mitt Romney,who totally blew an election that should have been won and whose tax returns made him look like a fool, is now playing tough guy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2016

When Mitt Romney asked me for my endorsement last time around, he was so awkward and goofy that we all should have known he could not win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2016

Mitt Romney, who was one of the dumbest and worst candidates in the history of Republican politics, is now pushing me on tax returns. Dope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2016

.@MittRomney was a disaster candidate who had no guts and choked! Romney is a total joke, and everyone knows it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2016

Mitt Romney is a mixed up man who doesn't have a clue. No wonder he lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2016

Mitt Romney had his chance to beat a failed president but he choked like a dog. Now he calls me racist-but I am least racist person there is — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2016

It seems like they patched things up after the election -- Trump was pleased with Romney's congratulatory call.

Mitt Romney called to congratulate me on the win. Very nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2016

Maybe they worked things out -- or settled at being frenemies. Although Trump didn't end up picking Romney to serve as secretary of state, we'll always have this awkward photo.