15 questions for Sarah Sanders today

Washington (CNN) For the first time in a week, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will take questions from the media on Tuesday afternoon. And what a week it's been.

Since last Tuesday, the following things have happened:

That's, um, a lot.

Given the amount of news since Sanders last took questions, I thought it made sense to come up with 15 questions that I'd like to see asked and answered in Tuesday's news conference. They're below.

1. Trump has signaled support for legislation that would close some loopholes in the background check system. What specifically will he do to ensure Congress takes up this legislation and passes it? And what other specific measures does Trump believe are necessary to combat the mass casualty shootings in this country?

2. Over the weekend, Trump suggested in a tweet that the reason the FBI missed a tip on the man who killed 17 people ion Florida last week was because the bureau was too focused on the Russia investigation. Could you elaborate on what he meant?

3. CNN has reported that at least 100 members of the Trump administration -- including Jared Kushner -- were on interim security clearances as recently as November 2017. How concerning is that to the President, particularly given the fact that Mueller is now looking into Kushner's financial dealing during the presidential transition?

4. Is Rachel Crooks lying about her alleged encounter with Mr. Trump in 2006?

5. Is Karen McDougal lying about having engaged in an affair with Trump in the mid-2000s?

6. Did the President ever directly or indirectly suggest, imply, infer or ask Michael Cohen to make the Stormy Daniels story go away?

7. Trump has described Mueller's special counsel investigation as a "witch hunt" and a waste of time. How does he reconcile that with the fact that two former members of his campaign staff have pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about their contacts with Russia and two others have been charged with a variety of financial crimes tied to their dealings in Russia?

8. Does the President believe chief of staff John Kelly effectively handled the domestic abuse allegations against former White House staff secretary Rob Porter?

9. Given the allegations against him, should Porter have been fired rather than be given the chance to resign?

10. In light of the inspector general report regarding VA Secretary Shulkin, should he step aside? If not, why not?

12. For more than a year, the intelligence community has unanimously stated that Russia actively sought to interfere in the 2016 election to help Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton. Last week, special counsel Mueller shed light on a vast strategy from the Russians to spread distrust and dissension about the election and its results. Can the President now say definitively and without equivocation that Russia sought to meddle in the 2016 election in hopes of electing him?

13. Over the weekend, Trump seemed to imply in a tweet that national security adviser H.R. McMaster had " forgot " to make clear that Russia didn't impact the election at all. Has the President spoken to Mr. McMaster since then? Does he still have confidence in McMaster to do his job?