Mueller charges lawyer with lying about interaction with Rick Gates

The charging document also says he exchanged an "innocuous text message" with Gates in mid-August 2016, and said falsely that was their last interaction.

He also deleted and then failed to produce emails he exchanged with the unnamed person in September.

There's no indication from the document that Van Der Zwaan was in touch with Gates about the political adviser's work in the election, though the charging document is the first evidence that prosecutors have sought -- and potentially even received emails and recorded phone calls related to -- Gates' interactions while he worked for Trump. The separate charges Gates faces in federal court involve activities related to his Ukrainian work with Manafort in years prior to their Trump campaign work.

Skadden Arps said in a statement Tuesday that the firm terminated Van Der Zwaan's employment last year and is cooperating with authorities.

Van Der Zwaan has a plea hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at US District Court in Washington, DC.

Gates close to plea deal

Gates is finalizing a plea deal with Mueller's office, indicating he's poised to cooperate in the investigation, sources familiar with the case told CNN last week

He has already spoken to Mueller's team about his case and has been in plea negotiations for about a month. His cooperation could be another building block for Mueller in a possible case against President Donald Trump or key members of his team.

Once a plea deal is in place, Gates would become the third known cooperator in Mueller's sprawling probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. It would also increase the pressure to cooperate on Manafort, who has pleaded not guilty to Mueller's indictment and is preparing for a trial on alleged financial crimes unrelated to the campaign. Gates pleaded not guilty on October 30 alongside Manafort.