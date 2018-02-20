Trump accuser says she's 'not surprised' he called her a liar

(CNN) Rachel Crooks says she is "not surprised" that President Donald Trump called her a liar.

"I mean, that's not the first time," Crooks said in an interview that aired Tuesday on "CNN Tonight."

Crooks says Trump kissed her without her consent when she was working as a receptionist in Trump Tower. Now, more than a decade later, she has decided to run for state office in Ohio

Trump denied Crooks' accusation in a tweet on Tuesday, following a story in The Washington Post that detailed her account.

"A woman I don't know and, to the best of my knowledge, never met, is on the FRONT PAGE of the Fake News Washington Post saying I kissed her (for two minutes yet) in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago. Never happened! Who would do this in a public space with live security ... cameras running. Another False Accusation. Why doesn't @washingtonpost report the story of the women taking money to make up stories about me? One had her home mortgage paid off. Only @FoxNews so reported...doesn't fit the Mainstream Media narrative," he tweeted.

