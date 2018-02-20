Pennsylvania's new congressional district lines are not a game-changer

Washington (CNN) The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has redrawn the state's congressional lines after declaring the current map an unconstitutional gerrymander.

The new lines are good news for Democrats. Under the old map, for example, Hillary Clinton won six of the state's 18 congressional districts. Under the new map, she would have won eight of the state's 18 congressional districts.

Still, the importance of the new map should not be oversold.

While the new map gives Democrats a better chance of taking back the House in 2018, it doesn't change the odds greatly.

You can do different types of fancy calculations, but Democrats are now probably favored in two seats that were at best toss-ups for them before: the new PA-5 and PA-6. Clinton would have won these districts by around 28 percentage points and 9 percentage points respectively under the new lines. Under the old lines, these were seats were carried by Clinton, but by just 2 percentage points or less.

