Pence was set to meet with North Korean officials, but they canceled

Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence was set to meet with North Korean officials, including Kim Jong Un's sister, during his politically charged visit to the Olympics earlier this month, his office confirmed on Tuesday.

But the North Koreans pulled out of the meeting before it could happen, a move that Pence's office said was a sign their attempts to exert pressure on the regime were working. President Donald Trump had signed off on the decision to meet, with the caveat that the US wouldn't back off its stated demand that Pyongyang abandon its nuclear weapons.

"North Korea dangled a meeting in hopes of the vice president softening his message, which would have ceded the world stage for their propaganda during the Olympics," said Nick Ayers, Pence's chief of staff.

Ayers said Pence's meeting with defectors and his decision to host the father of Otto Warmbier, an American who died after being detained by the North Koreans, led the North Korean officials attending the games to reconsider the planned meeting.

