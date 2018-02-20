Trump awards Medal of Valor to 12 Americans

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump awarded 12 Americans the Medal of Valor Tuesday, including six heroes who responded to the 2015 San Bernardino shooting.

Trump heralded the recipients for their service and sacrifice before awarding them the medal, the highest possible decoration for bravery by public safety officers.

"Through your service and sacrifice we're reminded that America's greatest treasure is her people and in your courage, we see America's strength and in your character, we see America's soul and today one proud nations says to all of you, thank you," Trump said from the East Room of the White House.

Among the recipients were six responders to the 2015 San Bernardino workplace shooting that took 14 lives: Deputy Shaun Wallen, Corporal Rafael Ixco, Detective Bruce Southworth, District Attorney Investigator Chad Johnson, Officer Nicholas Koahou and Detective Brian Olvera.

"When terrorists attacked defenseless employees of the San Bernardino Department of Public Health, six of the heroes with us today chased them down and put an end to their sinister rampage which was going to get a lot worse," Trump said.

Read More