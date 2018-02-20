Washington (CNN) A former Georgia Republican congressman suggested Tuesday that left-wing groups could exploit the grief and efforts of students who survived last week's school shooting in Florida and are taking political action to demand an end to gun violence.

"Do we really think -- and I say this sincerely -- do we really think that 17-year-olds on their own are going to plan a nationwide rally?" said Jack Kingston, who is also a CNN commentator.

Kingston argued on CNN's "New Day" that the student survivors' sorrow "can very easily be hijacked by left-wing groups" and Democratic mega-donor George Soros.

"I talked to these kids before they knew the body count of how many of their friends had been killed. No one had talked to them yet," "New Day" co-host Alisyn Camerota responded. "They hadn't been indoctrinated by some left-wing group. They were motivated from what they saw and what they endured."

Kingston responded that he doesn't doubt the students' sincerity.

