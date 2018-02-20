1 number that explains the total madness of gun politics

(CNN) 97%.

That's the percentage of people in a new Quinnipiac University national poll who say they support "requiring background checks for all gun buyers."

97%.

If you asked people whether water is wet, you might not get 97% of them to say that it is.

Democrats (99%), Republicans (97%), independents (98%), men (96%), women (98%), 18- to 34-year-olds (99%) and those 65+ (98%) all overwhelmingly support making a background check a requirement for anyone trying to purchase a gun.