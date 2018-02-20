Florida governor candidate: Parkland is 'a wake-up call we can't ignore'

Watch CNN's town hall "Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action" live on Wednesday, February 21, at 9 p.m. ET on CNN TV and CNNGo.

(CNN) A Florida candidate for governor released a campaign ad Tuesday that ties the state's recent school shooting to its gun laws.

Philip Levine, a Democrat who's a former two-term mayor of Miami Beach, called the tragedy last week at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School "a wake-up call we can't ignore." His ad is the first ad from a candidate in the race to focus on the shooting in Parkland, which left 17 dead.

"When we send our children off to school, we want to know they're safe," Levine says in the ad as he steps off a school bus. "But here in Florida, despite 14 school shootings in eight years, we still have some of the weakest gun laws in the nation."

Levine provides a three-point plan that he suggests will create a "safer Florida."

