Trump tweets call to strengthen background checks

(CNN) President Donald Trump called for reforming background checks for gun purchases in a tweet on Tuesday night.

"Whether we are Republican or Democrat, we must now focus on strengthening Background Checks!" the President tweeted.

Trump's tweet comes amid a renewed call on lawmakers for legislation surrounding guns after 17 people were killed last week at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

On Monday, White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah indicated in a statement that Trump was open to making changes to the background check system.

"While discussions are ongoing and revisions are being considered, the President is supportive of efforts to improve the federal background check system," Shah said, adding that Trump had met last week with Republican Sen. John Cornyn about a bill the Texan had introduced with Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut that aims to strengthen how state and federal governments report offenses that could prohibit people from buying guns.

Read More