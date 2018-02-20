(CNN) Bon Iver's longtime manager, Kyle Frenette‏, is running for Congress in the hopes of unseating Republican Rep. Sean Duffy, an ardent President Donald Trump supporter who has been representing Wisconsin's 7th District since 2011.

Frenette, who was born and raised in the district, is raising money for his campaign through "Act Blue," a tool for progressive candidates to raise money to "resist the Trump administration." He plans to take a leave from Middle West Management and is set to formally announce his campaign Thursday.

"Kyle always had progressive politics near and dear to his heart, but he didn't get politically active until what happened in 2016 with Donald Trump's election and he just felt that there was a need for a new generation of leaders to pick up the torch and run with it," Frenette's campaign manager, Christian Duffy (no relation to the congressman) told CNN in a phone interview Tuesday.

"The Trump administration is something that he feels needs to be stood up to and Sean Duffy has been one of Trump's biggest surrogates ... his voting record has been pretty much in line with the President's policies," he added.

Duffy's campaign spokesman Mark Bednar told CNN in an email Tuesday that while "Democrats are mired in a crowded primary until the end of summer," the congressman "continues to fight for lower taxes, wage boosts, and greater opportunity for Wisconsinites of all backgrounds."