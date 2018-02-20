Army awards medals to students killed in Florida shooting

Watch CNN's town hall "Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action" live on Wednesday, February 21, at 9 p.m. ET on CNN TV and CNNGo.

Washington (CNN) The US Army is awarding medals for heroism to three students killed in last week's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Alaina Petty, Peter Wang and Martin Duque, all students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, were also cadets in the school's Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps program and will receive the Medal of Heroism for their actions in last Wednesday's shooting.

Petty's family was presented with her medal at her funeral service Monday, and Wang's family was due to receive his medal at his service Tuesday morning, where Wang was to be buried in his JROTC uniform, according to Army spokesman Michael Maddox.

"The JROTC Heroism medal will be on his uniform, but a second 'keepsake' medal," will be given to the Wang family, Maddox said.

Duque's family will be presented with his medal during a service on Saturday.

