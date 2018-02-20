Cape Town, a city of 4 million people on the southwest coast of South Africa, may soon be the first major city to run out of water. This is the next installment in Cape Town Diary, a weekly series exploring how Cape Town's water crisis is affecting the daily life of its residents. Raymond Joseph is a freelance journalist living and working in Cape Town. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Driving through a middle-class suburb of Cape Town a few days ago, I noticed about 20 people lined up in an orderly queue on the sidewalk. As I got closer, I saw that everyone was carrying plastic containers, and some even had garbage bins.

The reason soon became obvious: A stream of water from a broken water main was gushing down the gutter and into a storm drain. And, as word spread through the neighborhood, people rushed to collect the precious water to use in their homes.

Watching people filling up, I wished that I had a container so I could also collect some of the water. However, I took that experience as an important lesson. As soon as I got home, I stashed a few five-liter plastic bottles in my trunk in case I ever stumbled across an opportunity to harvest free liquid gold again.

With my hometown facing the nightmarish prospect of becoming the first major city in the world to run out of water, we have had to rapidly learn how to eke out every drop by recycling grey water for everything from flushing toilets to watering gardens.

A good friend of mine even shared the phone number of one of many borehole companies that are working non-stop around the city to tap into the three main aquifers -- natural underground water storage areas made from layers of permeable rock -- beneath Cape Town. When a new borehole is sunk in the ground, he explained, the water is allowed to gush for several hours until it is clear, and my friend and others in the know rush to collect the runoff.