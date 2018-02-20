Breaking News

'HIPERCAR' - Electric speedster 'will be quite a game changer'

By Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 5:48 AM ET, Tue February 20, 2018

An artist&#39;s impression of how Ariel Motors&#39; hybrid electric HIPERCAR may look when completed.
An artist's impression of how Ariel Motors' hybrid electric HIPERCAR may look when completed.
The car will be available in two and four-wheel drive models which will generate 440 and 880 kilowatts of power respectively.
The car will be available in two and four-wheel drive models which will generate 440 and 880 kilowatts of power respectively.
The chassis is made from aluminum with a high strength safety rollover cage, according the Ariel Motors.
The chassis is made from aluminum with a high strength safety rollover cage, according the Ariel Motors.
The HIPERCAR will accelerate to 100 mph in 3.8 seconds. Ariel Motors expect the first cars to go into production in 2020.
The HIPERCAR will accelerate to 100 mph in 3.8 seconds. Ariel Motors expect the first cars to go into production in 2020.
Ariel's most famous car series is the petrol-powered Atom. The first car was released in 2000.
Ariel Motors' 'Atom' car Ariel's most famous car series is the petrol-powered Atom. The first car was released in 2000.
Praised for its simplicity, smart design and raw speed, the Atom offers supercar acceleration at a lower price. Basic models cost around $50,000.
Praised for its simplicity, smart design and raw speed, the Atom offers supercar acceleration at a lower price. Basic models cost around $50,000.
The Atom V8 (pictured) boasts 500 bhp, weighs just 550 kilos and can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 2.3 seconds.
The Atom V8 (pictured) boasts 500 bhp, weighs just 550 kilos and can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 2.3 seconds.
The "Nomad" is the latest edition to the Ariel Motors family. Released in 2014, the off-roader costs $75,000.
Ariel Motors' 'Nomad'The "Nomad" is the latest edition to the Ariel Motors family. Released in 2014, the off-roader costs $75,000.
Story highlights

  • British company Ariel is creating a "game-changing" EV
  • It will be able to accelerate to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds
  • Its first "HIPERCAR" is set to be launch in 2019

(CNN)Its cars can accelerate faster than a Bugatti Veyron, cost a fraction of the price and routinely attract five-star reviews -- Jeremy Clarkson swooned about the "Atom" car back in his "Top Gear" days, and Jay Leno has one sitting in his famously well-stocked garage.

After building a stellar reputation for outrageously fast and fun-to-drive petrol cars, British automaker Ariel is now poised to sprinkle its stardust over the electric car scene, too.
The "HIPERCAR" project will deliver an "ultra-high performance, range extended" hybrid EV car, according to the company, which is developing two and four-wheel drive models.
    Inboard motors in each wheel will power the four-wheel drive version generating a total of 880 kilowatts (equivalent to nearly 1,200 bhp), producing acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds and a top speed of 160 mph.
    "We're not going for daft top speeds because in reality no one can ever achieve them apart from a test driver on a test track," Simon Saunders, Ariel Motors' director told CNN.
    "We're going for ultimate acceleration, if you like, which is what we are kind of known for."
    For Saunders and his small team of technicians based in Crewkerne, a small town in southwest England, innovation has always been central to their mission.
    The company began life in the 19th century making bicycles and motorcycles before switching attention to their Atom car series in 2000. It's raw, stripped back look -- no roofs, no doors -- cut down on weight, maximized performance and generated rave reviews throughout the motoring press.
    Ariel's most recent offering, the "Nomad" a rugged, sporty off-roader, was released in 2014 -- the same year Saunders started thinking seriously about turning the company's expertise to EVs.
    "The reason why we've taken such an interest in (electric vehicles) is that the technology is now at a point where an EV can beat a internal combustion engine car," Saunders said.
    "For Ariel, and our customers, that becomes very interesting. For us it's all about performance but it obviously about efficiency and emissions as well."
    The HIPERCAR will also feature a lightweight gas turbine that will extend the car's range to an estimated 500 miles, a huge step up from the current crop of EVs -- Tesla's Model S tops out at around 315 miles.
    It's still early days. A research and development phase was completed last September and the first model won't be available until 2019, but Saunders is confident that the technology they're developing will eventually find its way into the mainstream electric car market.
    A brand new Formula E car was unveiled online Tuesday, offering motorsport fans a tantalizing glimpse of the future...
    A brand new Formula E car was unveiled online Tuesday, offering motorsport fans a tantalizing glimpse of the future...
    The new car will make its competitive debut in the 2018-19 Formula E Championship later this year.
    The new car will make its competitive debut in the 2018-19 Formula E Championship later this year.
    Boasting an ultramodern design and aggressive aesthetic, the second generation racer offers almost twice as much energy storage capacity and double the range.
    Boasting an ultramodern design and aggressive aesthetic, the second generation racer offers almost twice as much energy storage capacity and double the range.
    That means drivers will no longer have make a mid-race car swap going forward.
    That means drivers will no longer have make a mid-race car swap going forward.
    &quot;This car represents the future of racing,&quot; said Alejandro Agag, Founder &amp;amp; CEO of Formula E.
    "This car represents the future of racing," said Alejandro Agag, Founder & CEO of Formula E.
    "It's a springboard for the technology to be taken up by bigger manufacturers and make its way into high-volume production," he said.
    "While it's a vehicle, a production car, for us, it's also a vehicle in the different sense of the word to take the technology forward.
    "It will be quite a game changer."