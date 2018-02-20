There are no longer any words to describe Syria's horror

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) The war in Syria has exhausted all superlatives. Worst day, worst month, worst year, worst ever. Words fail to describe the destruction of this ancient, beautiful land.

For the past few days, Syrian government warplanes, rockets and artillery have pummeled the area known as Eastern Ghouta outside Damascus. Eastern Ghouta has been under rebel control, and under siege, since 2012.

On Monday alone, the government bombardment killed more than 100 residents, including many children, according to a variety of groups contacted by CNN. The day's death toll exceeded 50 by Tuesday evening.

The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency reported Tuesday that rebel rocket and mortar fire from Eastern Ghouta had killed five civilians and wounded 20 in central Damascus. Syrian forces responded to the attacks with "precise strikes," destroying rocket launchers and fortified positions used by the armed groups, SANA said.

