(CNN) More than 100 civilians have been killed in Syria's Eastern Ghouta in the past 24 hours, the largest single-day death toll in the rebel-held area in nearly three years, according to observers.

At least 20 children were among those killed by Syrian regime shelling and airstrikes on the besieged Damascus suburb, which rights activists and residents described as being under "constant bombardment."

"These are the worst days of our lives in Ghouta," Eastern Ghouta hospital director and pediatrician Amani Ballour told CNN.

"We in Ghouta have been getting hit by airstrikes for more than 5 years and this is not new to us ... but we have never seen anything like this escalation."

Injured children are treated at a hospital in rebel-held Douma, Eastern Ghouta on Monday.

The death toll from Monday is the largest in Eastern Ghouta since an alleged chemical attack killed hundreds in the area in 2015, Rami Abdel Rahman of the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told CNN. That attack sparked an international outcry and nearly prompted military intervention by the Obama administration.

