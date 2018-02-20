The international community is failing Syria's Eastern Ghouta

(CNN) "Condemn," "deplore" and "denounce." Words that are heard almost daily -- from the United Nations and western governments -- about the atrocities being committed against thousands of civilians in Eastern Ghouta, outside Damascus.

But those words are not accompanied by threats of retribution nor deadlines to ceasefire.

The UN's pleas for ceasefire are falling on deaf ears.

There is, apparently, nothing that can be done to stop the Assad regime from pulverizing the area, in which about 400,000 people live under siege without access to medical care, or adequate food and water.

To the many human rights groups shouting from the rooftops about Eastern Ghouta's suffering, this inaction amounts to a moral abdication. The world's most powerful stand apparently helpless as evidence mounts that the regime has targeted hospitals and continues to use chlorine as a weapon of terror.

