Medics tend to a baby as a child cries next to them at a makeshift clinic in Douma, Syria, on Thursday, February 23. More than 400 civilians have been killed this week in Syria's rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region, according to the head of the region's health department on Friday, February 23. Syrian regime forces have been pounding Eastern Ghouta with shells, mortars and bombs.

A man rescues a child after a reported airstrike in the rebel-held town of Hamouria on Wednesday, February 21. Syria says it is targeting terrorists in Eastern Ghouta.

Members of a Syrian civil-defense team rescue a man in Hamouria on February 21.

A woman and children run for cover after bombing in Hamouria on Monday, February 19.

Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta Hide Caption 5 of 15

An injured child cries as he receives treatment at a makeshift hospital in Hamouria on February 19.

A man carries an injured victim amid the rubble of buildings.

A boy waits to receive medical treatment at a field hospital on February 19.

Injured children are treated at a hospital in Douma.

A wounded boy receives treatment in Douma following airstrikes on the village of Mesraba.

A man carries an infant he rescued from the rubble in Hamouria on February 19.

Injured children are treated at a hospital in Douma.

Ghaith, a wounded 12-year-old boy, cries as he waits for treatment -- and news of his mother in the operating room -- at a makeshift hospital in Kafr Batna. They were hurt in airstrikes on the town of Jisreen.

Children cry at a makeshift hospital in Douma.