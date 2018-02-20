Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta

Breaking News

Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta

Updated 11:04 AM ET, Tue February 20, 2018

A woman and children run for cover after bombing in the rebel-held town of Hamouria, Syria, on Monday, February 19. More than 100 civilians have been killed in Syria&#39;s Eastern Ghouta region in the past 24 hours, according to observers.
A woman and children run for cover after bombing in the rebel-held town of Hamouria, Syria, on Monday, February 19. More than 100 civilians have been killed in Syria's Eastern Ghouta region in the past 24 hours, according to observers.
An injured child cries as he receives treatment at a makeshift hospital in Hamouria.
An injured child cries as he receives treatment at a makeshift hospital in Hamouria.
A man carries an injured victim amid the rubble of buildings.
A man carries an injured victim amid the rubble of buildings.
A boy waits to receive medical treatment at a field hospital.
A boy waits to receive medical treatment at a field hospital.
Injured children are treated at a hospital in rebel-held Douma.
Injured children are treated at a hospital in rebel-held Douma.
A wounded boy receives treatment in Douma following airstrikes on the village of Mesraba.
A wounded boy receives treatment in Douma following airstrikes on the village of Mesraba.
A man carries an infant he rescued from the rubble in Hamouria.
A man carries an infant he rescued from the rubble in Hamouria.
Injured children are treated at a hospital in Douma.
Injured children are treated at a hospital in Douma.
Ghaith, a wounded 12-year-old boy, cries as he waits for treatment -- and news of his mother in the operating room -- at a makeshift hospital in Kafr Batna. They were hurt in airstrikes on the town of Jisreen.
Ghaith, a wounded 12-year-old boy, cries as he waits for treatment -- and news of his mother in the operating room -- at a makeshift hospital in Kafr Batna. They were hurt in airstrikes on the town of Jisreen.
Children cry at a makeshift hospital in Douma.
Children cry at a makeshift hospital in Douma.
A man weeps over his child, who was killed in the Mesraba airstrikes.
A man weeps over his child, who was killed in the Mesraba airstrikes.
More than 100 civilians have been killed in Syria's Eastern Ghouta region in the past 24 hours, according to observers.