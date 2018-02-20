Breaking News

Common products like perfume, paint contribute to air pollution

By Jenny Fisher and Kathryn Emmerson, The Conversation

Updated 4:38 AM ET, Tue February 20, 2018

According to a &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdOibycDIA4&amp;feature=youtu.be&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;study&lt;/a&gt; by chemistry professor Vadoud Niri and his team at State University of New York at Oswego, houseplants are a good way to&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.acs.org/content/acs/en/pressroom/newsreleases/2016/august/selecting-the-right-house-plant-could-improve-indoor-air-animation.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; absorb volatile chemical compounds&lt;/a&gt; in the air. These compounds, commonly found in paints, furniture, printers, cleaning supplies and even dry-cleaned clothes, can have adverse health effects. Some plants are more effective in absorbing certain chemicals than others; crassula argentea (jade plant) is very good at absorbing&lt;a href=&quot;https://toxtown.nlm.nih.gov/text_version/chemicals.php?id=30&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; toluene&lt;/a&gt;, emitted by cars, gasoline, kerosene, heating oil, paints and lacquers.
jade plantspider plantGuzmania lingulataConsolea falcataDracaena fragransfernsSpathiphyllum wallisiiHedera helixFicus elasticaSanservieria trifasciataPhilodendron scandenspotted palm tree

Story highlights

  • You might think air pollution is limited to vehicle emissions
  • For some air pollutants, transportation is only half as important as the chemicals in everyday products

(CNN)Picture the causes of air pollution in a major city and you are likely to visualise pollutants spewing out of cars, trucks and buses.

For some types of air pollutants, however, transportation is only half as important as the chemicals in everyday consumer products like cleaning agents, printer ink, and fragrances, according to a study published Friday in Science.

Air pollution: a chemical soup

    Air pollution is a serious health concern, responsible for millions of premature deaths each year, with even more anticipated due to climate change.
    Pollution putting million of infants at risk of brain damage, UNICEF says
    Although we typically picture pollution as coming directly from cars or power plants, a large fraction of air pollution actually comes from chemical reactions that happen in the atmosphere. One necessary starting point for that chemistry is a group of hundreds of molecules collectively known as "volatile organic compounds" (VOCs).
    VOCs in the atmosphere can come from many different sources, both man-made and natural. In urban areas, VOCs have historically been blamed largely on vehicle fuels (both gasoline and diesel) and natural gas.

    Fuel emissions are dropping

    Thanks in part to more stringent environmental regulations and in part to technological advances, VOCs released into the air by vehicles have dropped dramatically.
    In this new study, the researchers used detailed energy and chemical production records to figure out what fraction of the VOCs from oil and natural gas are released by vehicle fuels versus other sources. They found that the decline in vehicle emissions means that -- in a relative sense -- nearly twice as much comes from chemical products as comes from vehicle fuel, at least in the US. Those chemicals include cleaning products, paints, fragrances and printer ink -- all things found in modern homes.
    The VOCs from these products get into the air because they evaporate easily. In fact, in many cases, this is exactly what they are designed to do. Without evaporating VOCs, we wouldn't be able to smell the scents wafting by from perfumes, scented candles, or air fresheners.
    Overall, this is a good news story: VOCs from fuel use have decreased, so the air is cleaner. Since the contribution from fuels has dropped, it is not surprising that chemical products, which have not been as tightly regulated, are now responsible for a larger share of the VOCs.

    Predicting air quality

    An important finding from this work is that these chemical products have largely been ignored when constructing the models that we use to predict air pollution -- which impacts how we respond to and regulate pollutants.
    The researchers found that ignoring the VOCs from chemical products had significant impacts on predictions of air quality. In outdoor environments, they found that these products could be responsible for as much as 60% of the particles that formed chemically in the air above Los Angeles.
    The effects were even larger indoors -- a major concern as we spend most of our time indoors. Without accounting for chemical products, a model of indoor air pollutants under-predicted measurements by a whopping 87%. Including the consumer products really helped to fix this problem.

    What should we do now?

    If we want to keep air pollution to a minimum, it will become increasingly important to take into account the VOCs from chemical products, both in our models of air pollution and in our regulatory actions.
    In the meantime, as we spend so much of our time indoors, it makes sense to try to limit our personal exposure to these VOCs. There are several things we can do, such as choosing fragrance-free cleaning products and keeping our use of scented candles and air fresheners to a minimum. Research from NASA has also shown that growing house plants like weeping figs and spider plants can help to remove some of the VOCs from indoor air.
    And of course, we can always open a window (as long as we keep the outdoor air clean, too).

    Jenny Fisher is a senior lecturer in atmospheric chemistry at the University of Wollongong. Kathryn Emmerson is a senior research scientist at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation.

    Copyright 2017 The Conversation. Some rights reserved.