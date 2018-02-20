Breaking News

The least and most dangerous countries to be a newborn

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 3:34 PM ET, Tue February 20, 2018

Familiar with the Back to Sleep campaign to eliminate sudden infant death syndrome or SIDS, one of the leading causes of infant death? Called Safe to Sleep today, it urges parents to put babies to sleep on their backs, never on the stomach, until age 1. Since the start of the campaign in 1994, SIDS rates have dropped by half, which is why it was chosen by the American Academy of Pediatrics as one of the most important achievements in children's health in the past 40 years.
Routine vaccinations are life-saving for many children. Just look at polio, which once killed or disabled thousands, and which has now been eradicated in the United States due to vaccination efforts. Before vaccines were developed, for example, rotavirus killed about 450,000 children worldwide each year. In the United States, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) took the lives of 1,200 annually.
Routine vaccinations are life-saving for many children. Just look at polio, which once killed or disabled thousands, and which has now been eradicated in the United States due to vaccination efforts. Before vaccines were developed, for example, rotavirus killed about 450,000 children worldwide each year. In the United States, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) took the lives of 1,200 annually.
The most common childhood cancer in the United States today is acute lymphocytic leukemia, striking nearly 3,000 children a year. In 1975, it was a death sentence, but after years of research new medication combos, today 90% of newly diagnosed children are expected to live five years or more.
The most common childhood cancer in the United States today is acute lymphocytic leukemia, striking nearly 3,000 children a year. In 1975, it was a death sentence, but after years of research new medication combos, today 90% of newly diagnosed children are expected to live five years or more.
The main cause of death for newborns around the world, says the American Academy of Pediatrics, is being born premature. About 450,000 babies a year, or one in nine, are born prematurely in the US alone. Adding a surfactant, or lubricant, to the lungs of a newborn helps them breathe. After it was implemented in 1985, preemie deaths from respiratory distress syndrome dropped by 41% over the next six years.
The main cause of death for newborns around the world, says the American Academy of Pediatrics, is being born premature. About 450,000 babies a year, or one in nine, are born prematurely in the US alone. Adding a surfactant, or lubricant, to the lungs of a newborn helps them breathe. After it was implemented in 1985, preemie deaths from respiratory distress syndrome dropped by 41% over the next six years.
In pregnancy, HIV can be transmitted from mother to baby by blood during pregnancy, via vaginal secretions during childbirth, and during breastfeeding after birth. The rate of transmission used to be as high as 40%, but after research discovered an anti-retroviral medication called Zidovudine, the rate decreased by two-thirds.
In pregnancy, HIV can be transmitted from mother to baby by blood during pregnancy, via vaginal secretions during childbirth, and during breastfeeding after birth. The rate of transmission used to be as high as 40%, but after research discovered an anti-retroviral medication called Zidovudine, the rate decreased by two-thirds.
In sickle cell anemia, an inherited disorder, red blood cells become hard, sticky and form a C-shaped &quot;sickle.&quot; Those sickle cells die early, which causes a constant shortage of red blood cells, extreme pain, infection and often, strokes. In 1975, a child with sickle cell disease would likely die by age 14, but medical advances have increased the current life expectancy to age 40.
In sickle cell anemia, an inherited disorder, red blood cells become hard, sticky and form a C-shaped "sickle." Those sickle cells die early, which causes a constant shortage of red blood cells, extreme pain, infection and often, strokes. In 1975, a child with sickle cell disease would likely die by age 14, but medical advances have increased the current life expectancy to age 40.
One in three children who die in auto accidents aren&#39;t protected by seat belts or car seats, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Since the implementation of laws and &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/seat-belts&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;national awareness campaigns&lt;/a&gt; such as Click It or Ticket, deaths have plummeted. In children younger than a year, for example, the proper use of car seats has reduced deaths by 71%.
One in three children who die in auto accidents aren't protected by seat belts or car seats, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Since the implementation of laws and national awareness campaigns such as Click It or Ticket, deaths have plummeted. In children younger than a year, for example, the proper use of car seats has reduced deaths by 71%.
Story highlights

  • UNICEF: Pakistan has highest, Japan has lowest newborn death rate in the world
  • Treatable infections, birth complications and preterm births are common causes of death

(CNN)Every year around the world, about 2.6 million babies die within their first month of life -- and some countries see more of those tragic deaths than others.

A UNICEF report released Tuesday ranks countries by their newborn mortality rates in 2016.
The report found that the country with the highest newborn mortality rate was Pakistan, which saw about one in every 22 infants die before turning 1 month old.
    The country with the lowest newborn mortality rate was Japan: only one death in every 1,111 births.
    A baby born in Pakistan was almost 50 times more likely to die during his or her first month than a baby born in Japan -- or Iceland, which ranked second lowest, or Singapore, which ranked third lowest, according to the report.
    The report also showed that the United States and the United Kingdom had higher mortality rates among newborns than several other countries, including Cuba, Germany, Israel, South Korea and Singapore.

    Top 10 countries with the highest and lowest rates

    The UNICEF report was based on data from the United Nations Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation. The data was from 1990 (or earlier, depending on the country) to 2016.
    Based on those data, the 10 countries with the highest newborn mortality rates in 2016 were:
    1. Pakistan
    2. Central African Republic
    3. Afghanistan
    4. Somalia
    5. Lesotho
    6. Guinea-Bissau
    7. South Sudan
    8. Côte d'Ivoire, or Ivory Coast
    9. Mali
    10. Chad
    Many of those countries are war-torn, have limited access to clean water at health facilities or have been affected by natural disasters, said Dr. Stefan Peterson, chief of health at UNICEF, who helped conduct the technical analysis and review for the report.
    "That is a tremendous challenge for these countries to begin with. Then they also face challenges of not investing sufficiently in health services," he said. "Some of them only spend 1% of gross domestic product on health, while the national recommendation is to spend at least 5% of public resources on health."
    The 10 countries with the lowest newborn mortality rates in 2016, according to the report, were:
    1. Japan
    2. Iceland
    3. Singapore
    4. Finland
    5. Slovenia
    6. Estonia
    7. Cyprus
    8. Republic of Korea, or South Korea
    9. Norway
    10. Luxembourg
    "These are countries that have for a long time had political will to tackle the quality of maternal and newborn care," Peterson said.
    "They've educated women," he said. "They've tackled adolescent pregnancy, and they have quality health services centered around midwives who actually are able to wash their hands in health facilities and have access to the basic treatments and drugs."
    The UNICEF report notes that newborn survival appears to be closely linked to a country's income level.
    On average, high-income countries have a newborn mortality rate of about one in 333, compared with low-income countries' newborn mortality rate of about one in 37, according to the report.
    Babies born to the poorest families are more than 1.4 times more likely to die during this newborn period than those born to the richest families, according to the report.
    Yet income is only one of the factors influencing newborn mortality.
    In Kuwait, the newborn mortality rate is about one in 227, and in the US, it's about one in 270. Though those are both high-income countries, their newborn mortality rates are only slightly lower than those of lower- to middle-income countries such as Sri Lanka, which has a rate of 1 in 189, and Ukraine, which has a rate of 1 in 185.
    "For all countries, it's about giving people access to good quality health services," Peterson said.
    "Obviously, money helps in that regard, but in respective of income level, it's also a question of how you organize that access and the quality of health services," he said. "For any country that has discrepancies between poor people and well-to-do people, that will of course pull the average down" when it comes to the newborn mortality rate.
    Last month, a separate study published in the journal Health Affairs ranked the overall child mortality rate among the United States and comparable nations in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, a group of 35 countries founded to improve economic development and social well-being around the world.
    In that study, the US ranked worst, falling behind Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
    UNICEF's new report is "credible," said Lindsay Stark, an associate professor of population and family health at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health.
    As she has noted in response to previous reports, such as the Health Affairs study, the United States appears to lag behind other nations in terms of child and newborn mortality because of perinatal mortality, or mortality specifically around the time of a baby's birth, including maternal conditions affecting a fetus or newborn.
    So by focusing on improving maternal health, the US and other countries could improve infant health, she said.

    Reducing infant mortality 'starts with the midwife being able to wash her hands'

    The UNICEF report notes that the primary causes of newborn deaths in the first month include being born prematurely, complications around the time of birth and infections such as sepsis, meningitis and pneumonia. Many of those causes are preventable or treatable.
    Reducing such deaths would involve guaranteeing access to clean water and functional health facilities for families, making the top 10 life-saving drugs and medical equipment available for every mother and baby, and empowering women to demand and receive quality health care, according to the report.
    Those factors are described as the "four Ps," involving improvements in places such as health facilities, access to people or health care providers, access to products, and power -- as in empowering adolescent girls and mothers.
    "That starts with the midwife being able to wash her hands and light herself with electricity during delivery and having basic drugs," Peterson said.
    "And you do the right things, which include breastfeeding within the first hour of life," he said. "That singularly is the most important thing you can do actually for child survival is to start breastfeeding early. So there are a number of issues that we can call on governments around the world to do, both within health services and beyond health services."
    For instance, according to the report, in Malawi, slightly more than half of women who gave birth in 2000 did so with the support of a doctor, nurse or midwife. By 2016, that percentage rose to about 90%.
    In correlation with that increase, Malawi's newborn mortality rate fell from about one in 25 in 2000 to one in 43 in 2016, a 44% decline, according to the report.
    "When we talk in the cold language of statistics -- of rates, averages, percentages, indicators -- it is easy to forget that we are talking about the lives and deaths of real babies -- babies who deserve to survive, to grow up healthy and contribute to their societies," the authors of the report wrote.
    "Action in the four areas outlined in this report -- Place, People, Products, Power -- must be an urgent priority for every government, driving forward progress towards a world with universal health coverage, where no newborn dies of a preventable cause," they wrote.