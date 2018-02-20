28 sick in salmonella outbreak linked to kratom, CDC says

Story highlights 28 salmonella infections in 20 states are linked to kratom products, CDC says

11 people have been hospitalized but no deaths reported

FDA chief has said there's no evidence that the product is safe in any form

(CNN) An outbreak of 28 salmonella infections in 20 states has been linked to kratom products, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Tuesday. Though no deaths have been reported, 11 people have been hospitalized.

Native to Malaysia, the leaves of the kratom plant are traditionally crushed and made into tea to treat pain, though it is also chewed, smoked or ingested in capsules. In the United States, kratom products are sold as powders, pills, capsules and even energy drinks. Kratom is also called Thang, Kakuam, Thom, Ketom and Biak.

California had the highest number of salmonella cases (three). North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Utah each reported two cases while Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Dakota, New York, South Carolina and Tennessee each reported a single case, the CDC found

Kratom should not be consumed in any form, the CDC said, because the source of salmonella contamination has not been identified.

People more likely to get a severe salmonella infection include pregnant women, young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems, such as patients receiving chemotherapy. Most people infected with salmonella develop symptoms -- including diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps -- within 12 to 72 hours of exposure to the bacteria.

